Upcoming IADC Conferences – Fall 2025

Get ready for another interactive 2025 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition! We will continue offering dynamic, quality sessions, that will tackle industry-leading HSE and Sustainability challenges. In addition to offering informational presentations delivered by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to highly interactive panel sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas, while engaging all participants to create a true learning environment. This conference will serve as an indispensable forum to drive discussion of critical topics, such as training and developing the next generation, reducing GHC emissions and leveraging digital technologies to further improve the industry’s safety performance.
IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition
The IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.
- DATE: 19-20 August 2025
- LOCATION: New Orleans, Louisiana, US
- VENUE: Ritz Carlton New Orlean