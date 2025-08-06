Upcoming IADC Conferences – Fall 2025

DRILLBITS
WA25_webbanner

IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition 

The IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.

  • DATE: 19-20 August 2025
  • LOCATION: New Orleans, Louisiana, US 
  • VENUE: Ritz Carlton New Orlean 
INFO & REGISTRATION
MP25_webbanner

IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition 

SPE and IADC are pleased to announce the IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition. Technologies designed to control annular pressure during drilling, inclusive of Underbalanced Drilling, Managed Pressure Drilling and Dual Gradient Drilling are being used in many forms around the world. UBD continues to maximize reservoir performance, while MPD techniques spanning onshore performance drilling and offshore deep and shallow water prospects serve to enhance drilling safety and minimize NPT. Once considered a futuristic technology, DGD is now a reality with numerous wells drilled, and many exciting prospects on the horizon. New applications of these drilling practices take place every year, and their frequency continues to grow. This conference is a world recognized forum to help the energy industry better understand the technology and the effective, safe utilization of the various applications of UBD, MPD and DGD.

  • DATE: 9-10 September 2025
  • LOCATION: Mexico City, Mexico
  • VENUE: Hyatt Regency Mexico City 
INFO & REGISTRATION
NS25_webbanner

IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition 

Get ready for another interactive 2025 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition! We will continue offering dynamic, quality sessions, that will tackle industry-leading HSE and Sustainability challenges. In addition to offering informational presentations delivered by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to highly interactive panel sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas, while engaging all participants to create a true learning environment. This conference will serve as an indispensable forum to drive discussion of critical topics, such as training and developing the next generation, reducing GHC emissions and leveraging digital technologies to further improve the industry’s safety performance.

  • DATE: 17-18 September 2025
  • LOCATION: Amsterdam, The Netherlands 
  • VENUE: Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre
INFO & REGISTRATION

