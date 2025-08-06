Upcoming IADC Conferences – Fall 2025

SPE and IADC are pleased to announce the IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition. Technologies designed to control annular pressure during drilling, inclusive of Underbalanced Drilling, Managed Pressure Drilling and Dual Gradient Drilling are being used in many forms around the world. UBD continues to maximize reservoir performance, while MPD techniques spanning onshore performance drilling and offshore deep and shallow water prospects serve to enhance drilling safety and minimize NPT. Once considered a futuristic technology, DGD is now a reality with numerous wells drilled, and many exciting prospects on the horizon. New applications of these drilling practices take place every year, and their frequency continues to grow. This conference is a world recognized forum to help the energy industry better understand the technology and the effective, safe utilization of the various applications of UBD, MPD and DGD.