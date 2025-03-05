University of Louisiana at Lafayette Students Visit Coastal Drilling Rig

Members of the IADC University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) Student Chapter recently had the opportunity to visit Coastal Drilling Rig 21, which was in port for scheduled maintenance. Students toured the 3,000 hp, 2 million lb. hookload capacity rig, rated for drilling to 35,000’ with 5 1/2” DP.

The 21 students in attendance were able to see the drilling equipment they learn about in the classroom, with first-hand examples of the “why and how” behind drilling, each step of the way.

Many thanks to Coastal Drilling for providing this outstanding opportunity to ULL Petroleum Engineering students!