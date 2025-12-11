University of Louisiana at Lafayette Students Achieve WellSharp Certification

Petroleum Engineering students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recently achieved their IADC WellSharp certifications! With an average score of 89.7, these Members of the IADC UL Lafayette Chapter met and exceeded expectations.

All UL Lafayette Petroleum Engineering undergrad students are required to take the IADC WellSharp exam, adding value to their educations and preparing them for life beyond graduation. Thank you to Randy Andres for his dedication to ensuring these students are equipped with the knowledge and skills of WellSharp certification!