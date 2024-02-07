University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Chapter Tours Rig

The IADC University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Chapter recently had the opportunity to tour Big E Rig 4 operated by Llox in South Louisiana. The well in progress during the visit was a High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) Directional Gas well. During the tour, students had the privilege of witnessing and engaging in discussions about Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD), Measurement While Drilling (MWD), rotary steerable motors, bits, mud coolers, and much more. They even visited the rig floor while drilling was underway.

The experience provided valuable insights into drilling operations for the students, connecting what they learn in the classroom to what happens out in the field. Thank you to the crew of Big E Rig 4 for welcoming our students and to everyone involved in making this visit possible!