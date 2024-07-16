Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Hosts Several Learning Sessions  

Over the last month, the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter has hosted several learning sessions and informational courses for students.

The Halliburton Landmark Software Training provided a unique opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of the software tool and its applications.

In the Petrel Reservoir Engineering Course, students learned about SLB’s Petrel software and gained practical training in modeling, simulation, data integration, and decision-making processes for reservoir management.

A representative from Mubadala Energy taught students about the critical aspects of Plug & Abandonment during a Well Decommissioning session.

During these sessions, students gained invaluable knowledge and hands-on learning experiences directly from industry experts.