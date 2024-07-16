Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Hosts Several Learning Sessions  

Over the last month, the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter has hosted several learning sessions and informational courses for students.
- The Halliburton Landmark Software Training provided a unique opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of the software tool and its applications.
- In the Petrel Reservoir Engineering Course, students learned about SLB’s Petrel software and gained practical training in modeling, simulation, data integration, and decision-making processes for reservoir management.
- A representative from Mubadala Energy taught students about the critical aspects of Plug & Abandonment during a Well Decommissioning session.
During these sessions, students gained invaluable knowledge and hands-on learning experiences directly from industry experts.