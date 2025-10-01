ULL Student Chapter Takes Facility Tours, Elects New Officers

The IADC University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) Student Chapter recently had the opportunity to tour Workstrings International and Stabil Drill, both part of Superior Energy Services. In the classroom, students were learning about drill string components and BHA design. Facility tours like this help bridge the gap between academics and industry.

At Workstrings, students saw how drill pipe rentals support operations across the globe, gaining exposure to handling tools, QA/QC processes, and precision machining.

At StabilDrill, the emphasis was on stabilizers — along with spiral drill pipe and other bottomhole assembly tools such as non-magnetic drill collars, hole openers, reamers, mills, torque subs, and shock tools.

These experiences allow ULL Petroleum Engineering students to connect classroom theory with real-world application, preparing the next generation of engineers for success in the oil and gas industry.

The IADC ULL Student Chapter also recently announced the 2025-2026 Officers:

The Chapter expressed: