DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




ULL Student Chapter Takes Facility Tours, Elects New Officers

Topics

The IADC University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) Student Chapter recently had the opportunity to tour Workstrings International and Stabil Drill, both part of Superior Energy Services. In the classroom, students were learning about drill string components and BHA design. Facility tours like this help bridge the gap between academics and industry.

At Workstrings, students saw how drill pipe rentals support operations across the globe, gaining exposure to handling tools, QA/QC processes, and precision machining.

At StabilDrill, the emphasis was on stabilizers — along with spiral drill pipe and other bottomhole assembly tools such as non-magnetic drill collars, hole openers, reamers, mills, torque subs, and shock tools.

These experiences allow ULL Petroleum Engineering students to connect classroom theory with real-world application, preparing the next generation of engineers for success in the oil and gas industry.

The IADC ULL Student Chapter also recently announced the 2025-2026 Officers: 

The Chapter expressed:

“Our chapter is excited for another impactful year of learning and growth, whether it’s through technical talks on campus, facility tours with industry partners, or conference trips that allow us to learn directly from industry leaders. Thank you to IADC for continuing to invest in the next generation of drilling engineers.”

Left to right: Aedan Mills, Hallie Delcambre, and Cameron Williams at an IADC Conference

IADC ULL STUDENT CHAPTER - LinkedIn

Related posts

1 October 2025

Latin America Chapter Volunteers at Houston Food Bank

Read more
1 October 2025

Houston Chapter’s Upcoming Luncheon to Focus On “Effective Safeguards”

Read more
1 October 2025

New IADC Safety Alert System Now Live!

Read more