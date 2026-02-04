Supply Chain Committee Hosts 1st Meeting of 2026, Looks Forward to Happy Hour on 19 Feb

The IADC Supply Chain Committee recently held its first meeting of 2026, discussing critical issues surrounding the world of drilling contractors. Major topics discussed included AI and efficiency. Thank you to everyone who attended, and to the new officers Isabela Bueno Louback and Raul Camarena.

The Supply Chain Committee invites you to attend an upcoming Happy Hour, hosted in collaboration with the IADC HSET Committee. The event will take place at Kirby Ice House on Gessner Rd on 19 February from 4-6 pm. Join us for an evening of networking, engaging conversation, and refreshments as we share ideas and strengthen collaboration across the drilling industry’s supply chain. This social gathering will take place following the IADC HSE&T Conference & Exhibition at the Norris Center in Houston and offers a great opportunity to unwind and connect with fellow industry professionals.