Submit a Paper & Share Your Expertise at SPE/IADC APDT 2026

The deadline to submit a paper proposal is Monday, 3 November 2025.
Topics include:
The SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition Program Committee invites you to submit a paper proposal, for potential inclusion, in the technical program. Contribute to the future of the drilling industry and create an impact in the drilling community.
The deadline to submit a paper proposal is Monday, 3 November 2025.
Topics include:
Decarbonisation, Low Carbon Solutions & Emissions Management
Drilling and Well Technology for Carbon Capture and Storage
HSE and Sustainability
Management, Systems and Case Studies
Offshore Technologies
Well Plug and Abandonment (P&A) and Decommissioning
Well Technology and Field Development
Learn more and submit your proposal here.
Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.