Submit a Paper & Share Your Expertise at SPE/IADC APDT 2026

Topics

The SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition Program Committee invites you to submit a paper proposal for potential inclusion in the technical program. Contribute to the future of the drilling industry and create an impact in the drilling community.

The deadline to submit a paper proposal is Monday, 3 November 2025.

Topics include: 

  • Decarbonisation, Low Carbon Solutions & Emissions Management

  • Deepwater and Subsea

  • Drilling and Well Technology for Carbon Capture and Storage

  • Geothermal Drilling

  • HSE and Sustainability

  • Leading and New Technologies / Methodologies

  • Management, Systems and Case Studies

  • Offshore Technologies

  • Tubulars

  • Well Plug and Abandonment (P&A) and Decommissioning

  • Well Technology and Field Development

Learn more and submit your proposal here.

