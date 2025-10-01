Submit a Paper & Share Your Expertise at SPE/IADC APDT 2026

The SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition Program Committee invites you to submit a paper proposal for potential inclusion in the technical program. Contribute to the future of the drilling industry and create an impact in the drilling community.

The deadline to submit a paper proposal is Monday, 3 November 2025. Topics include:

Decarbonisation, Low Carbon Solutions & Emissions Management

Deepwater and Subsea

Drilling and Well Technology for Carbon Capture and Storage

Geothermal Drilling

HSE and Sustainability

Leading and New Technologies / Methodologies

Management, Systems and Case Studies

Offshore Technologies

Tubulars

Well Plug and Abandonment (P&A) and Decommissioning

Well Technology and Field Development

Learn more and submit your proposal here.