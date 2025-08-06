Students Gather for Drilling Week 2025 Organized by the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter recently hosted Drilling Week 2025 from 14-17 July. Over 4 days, students experienced 6 technical sessions, participated in meaningful competitions, and engaged in networking opportunities.

Day 1 consisted of an opening ceremony graced by esteemed guests and faculty, followed by two impactful technical sessions that set the tone for the rest of the week. The sessions covered well construction and well completion.

Day 2 kicked off with a powerful Officiating Ceremony and Sharing Session by Mr. Khairul Anwar Nasrudin, Head of Wells Engineering at PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., followed by opening remarks from Mr. Chit Hlaing, IADC’s Regional Director – Asia Pacific. Technical session 3 offered valuable perspectives in well cementing.

Day 3 began with 2 concurrent morning sessions, including a technical session on plug and abandonment, and the FYP competition presentations showcasing impressive student projects. In the afternoon, participants tuned in virtually to a session on geothermal drilling. The day concluded with a series of sports matches at the UTP Sports Complex, promoting team spirit among participants from students and lecturers from the UTP Petroleum Engineering Department.

During Day 4, participants explored the latest innovations and best practices in drilling fluids during a session on drilling mud. An inspiring speech by the Drilling Week Project Director, Mr. Aafi Zainal, and VIPs reminded students of the purpose and passion that brought this event to life. The FYP Paper Competition Prize Giving Ceremony celebrated the remarkable achievements of the young talent present. According to the Chapter, it was “…a proud moment for all!”