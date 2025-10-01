Students and Professionals Come Together for Knowledge Sharing Event at Baker Hughes in India

On 27 September, an insightful day of learning and interaction with industry experts took place at Baker Hughes – Taloja Base. The session brought together students from the IADC MIT Student Chapter and professionals who shared their expertise on cutting-edge oilfield technologies and safe work practices.

Key Highlights:

1) HSE Induction Safety protocols, PPE compliance, and site safety culture

2) Introduction to Baker Hughes Insights on company operations and the way forward

3) Clean Energy Discussion Exploring the potential of alternative energy to power rigs

Technical Sessions:

A) LWD/MWD basics & software applications

B) Directional Drilling fundamentals & tool requirements

C) Formation Evaluation concepts

D) Workshop Visits (Practical exposure to tools and systems)

A special thanks to Prasun Biswas, Ajit Singh, Supriya Walke, and Rajat Upadhyay for making the sessions so engaging and informative.

This initiative was proudly facilitated by Arun Karle, Shobha Uttam and Akshay S. Manjramkar (IADC Student Chapter Liaison) and IADC South Central Asia Chapter Young Professionals Sub-committee.

Such industry-academia interactions are crucial in bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and field applications.