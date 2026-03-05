Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Members Gather in Dubai for First Meeting of the Year

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) welcomed Members to the first Chapter Meeting of the year at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. The event included industry insights, engaging discussions, and valuable networking.

Thank you to the speakers:

Rani Saadeddine, Business Development Manager – Energy, Marine & Mining / Shaun Anderson, Head of Corporate Travel / Jason Hooper, Head of Digital Solutions from dnata Travel Group

TOPIC: Digital Transformation in Crew & Office Travel

Teresa Wilkie, Director, RigLogix, Westwood Global Energy Group

TOPIC: Middle East Jackup Market Trends & Global Impact — A Forward Look to 2027

Rob Day, Director, Turnaround

TOPIC: Breaking Paradigms – Old ways of thinking do not produce new ideas.

For this highly interactive session, Breaking Paradigms, each table was challenged to collaborate, rethink, and push beyond the obvious.



Special thanks to:

Event Sponsor: dnata Travel Group

Coffee Sponsor: Conntrak Catering Services