Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Invites You to Q1 Meeting

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) is excited to kick off 2026 with a powerful lineup of speakers who are driving innovation, transformation, and insight across the energy, travel, and offshore sectors. The Chapter’s Q1 session brings together leaders who will unpack the trends, challenges, and forward‑thinking strategies shaping our industry. The meeting will be held on 12 February 2026 at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, UAE.

Speakers & Topics:

Rani Saadeddine, Business Development Manager – Energy, Marine & Mining / Shaun Anderson, Head of Corporate Travel / Jason Hooper,Head of Digital Solutions from dnata Travel Group

TOPIC: Digital Transformation in Crew & Office Travel

Teresa Wilkie, Director, RigLogix, Westwood Global Energy Group

TOPIC: Middle East Jackup Market Trends & Global Impact — A Forward Look to 2027

Rob Day, Director, Turnaround

TOPIC: Breaking Paradigms – Old ways of thinking do not produce new ideas.

Code Crackers is a highly interactive, table-based session. You will work with others to tackle a problem where the path forward is deliberately unclear. Expect discussion, experimentation, and moments of being stuck. That discomfort is intentional. When familiar approaches stop working, a different way of thinking emerges.

Special thanks to

Event Sponsor: dnata Travel Group

Coffee Sponsor: Conntrak Catering Services

Please note: This event is exclusive to IADC-SAPC members.

For inquiries or membership information, please contact: admin@sapc-iadc.org