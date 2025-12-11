DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Hosts Q4 Meeting, Appoints New Leadership Team

Topics

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held a lively Q4 Chapter meeting last month. With a turnout of 140+ engaged participants, this was one of the Chapter’s most successful meetings of the year.

Special thanks to the guest speakers for sharing their insights & expertise with Chapter Members: Lynn Coutts (ATPI), Ankur Piparsania (alphactrl), Alaa Dalghan (Cognit DX), and Pamela Cordova (S&P Global).

Congratulations to the incoming 2026 SAPC Board of Committee!

  • Mark Milne – Chair
  • Mario Leopizza – Vice Chair
  • Kenny Adams – Vice Chair
  • Garreth Burrows – continuing as Secretary
  • Steve Taylor – continuing as Treasurer

We’re looking forward to seeing the Chapter continue to thrive under the guidance of the new team. Additionally, our deep appreciate goes out to Wayne Bauer and Doug McEwan for their exceptional leadership and years of service to the SAPC.

IADC SAPC - LINKEDIN

Related posts

11 December 2025

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for December 2025

Read more
11 December 2025

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Students Achieve WellSharp Certification

Read more
11 December 2025

IADC Attends ADIPEC 2025 as Supporting Organization & Media Partner

Read more