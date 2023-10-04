Southeast Asia Chapter’s Upcoming Annual General Meeting

IADC’s Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) will conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 20th October. The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a networking luncheon from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event will take place at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The agenda will consist of general chapter updates including an outlook for the SEAC proposed programs in 2024. Additionally, a guest from Transocean will deliver a presentation on the company’s newly innovated advanced rig technologies enhancing safety and efficiency. Chapter Leadership will also facilitate member voting for the election of 2024 Chapter Officers and other important Chapter affairs/resolutions.

Please save the date and put a placeholder in your calendars!

Interested in Getting Involved in the Southeast Asia Chapter?



For any further inquiries, please contact Chit Hlaing, SEAC Liaison at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.