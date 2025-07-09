Southeast Asia Chapter Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Safety Awards Gala

On 14 May, the IADC Southeast Asia Chapter celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Chapter’s Annual Safety Awards 2024 Gala Presentation & Banquet. The special event took place following the first day of the IADC HSE & Sustainability Asia Pacific 2025 Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Congratulations to the winners:



Best Incident Rate – Offshore Rig: Shelf Drilling Enterprise

Best Incident Rate – Offshore Company: Velesto Energy Berhad

Best Incident Rate; Years Recordable Free – Onshore Company & Rig:

PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia

PDSI #23.1/CWKT210-M

PDSI #40.4/LDW2000-E

Years Recordable Free – Offshore Rig: Velesto Naga 6

Best Sustainability Initiatives

1st: American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

2nd: OES Asset Integrity Management

3rd: ABL Group