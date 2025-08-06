DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Senator Ted Cruz to Speak at Upcoming DrillersPAC Event

Topics

The IADC DrillersPAC will be hosting a luncheon with special guest Senator Ted Cruz on 18 August at Transocean’s office in Houston. A strong advocate of the drilling industry, Senator Cruz will share his perspectives and discuss topics critical to the industry.

The luncheon is hosted by DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC is committed to supporting candidates that understand the importance of a successful drilling industry for the United States.

A seat can be reserved now for the suggested donation of $100. Once the donation is submitted, your name will be added to our guest list for the luncheon.

If you have any questions, please contact Joe Lillis: Joe.Lillis@iadc.org.

LEARN MORE & SAVE YOUR SEAT

Related posts

6 August 2025

Upcoming IADC Conferences – Fall 2025

Read more
6 August 2025

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for August 2025

Read more
6 August 2025

North Sea Chapter’s Golf Event & Awards Evening

Read more