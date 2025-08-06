Senator Ted Cruz to Speak at Upcoming DrillersPAC Event

The IADC DrillersPAC will be hosting a luncheon with special guest Senator Ted Cruz on 18 August at Transocean’s office in Houston. A strong advocate of the drilling industry, Senator Cruz will share his perspectives and discuss topics critical to the industry.
The luncheon is hosted by DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC is committed to supporting candidates that understand the importance of a successful drilling industry for the United States.
A seat can be reserved now for the suggested donation of $100. Once the donation is submitted, your name will be added to our guest list for the luncheon.
If you have any questions, please contact Joe Lillis: Joe.Lillis@iadc.org.