DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Houston Chapter Luncheon Looks Ahead to the Next Generation of Rigs

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The IADC Houston Chapter’s October Luncheon on 28 October drew a strong turnout for a discussion on the future of new builds across offshore and land drilling assets.

Panelists Ron Davis, Rigs Commercial Advisor at ExxonMobil; Scott McReaken, Board Member at Vantage Drilling and former CEO of Sevan Drilling and Northern Ocean; and David Reid, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at NOV, explored the emerging technologies and automation shaping next-generation rigs, evolving customer expectations, and the innovations that will define tomorrow’s fleet.

IADC Houston Chapter - LinkedIn

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