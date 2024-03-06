Recent SAPC Meeting & Contracts 101 Training

DRILLBITS
On 9 February, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) hosted its Q1 Chapter meeting, as well as a Contracts 101 event. 

Over 100 Members from across the region gathered to participate in insightful discussions during the Chapter meeting, which was sponsored by IRE Oil & Gas FZE. This video contains highlights and speakers from the meeting. 

For the Contracts 101 event, Contracts Vice-Chairman Kyle Wright led the training session, which was greatly received by the attendees. The Chapter also collaborated with Ark Consult to provide this invaluable learning opportunity for Members. This event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the Contracts Workgroup, including Chairman Dan Wibberley and Workgroup Coordinator Ashley A.

SAPC Contracts 101 Training

