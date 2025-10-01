PTI Student Chapter Organizes Engineering Week

The IADC and SPE Student Chapters at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) recently organized Engineering Week under the theme “Drilling into the Future: Sustainable Energy Technologies and Innovative Solutions.” It was an enriching session where the speakers fully developed the discussion, shedding light on how innovation and sustainability are shaping the future of our industry.

Presenter included:

Excellent job to the IADC PTI Student Chapter for helping bring this educational event to life!