PTI Student Chapter Organizes Engineering Week

The IADC and SPE Student Chapters at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) recently organized Engineering Week under the theme “Drilling into the Future: Sustainable Energy Technologies and Innovative Solutions.” It was an enriching session where the speakers fully developed the discussion, shedding light on how innovation and sustainability are shaping the future of our industry.
Presenter included:
- Tamunotonye Biambo – IPC SPE Section 104
- Dr Chukwu Emeke MSc ,MBA, PhD( Pst, Mnse, FIMC, COREN) – Platform Petroleum Ltd.
- DR. Eddy Ifeanyi Okoh FNSE,( COREN ,FIMC ,CMC, MSPE) – Section Director, SPE Section 104
- Timi-Arede Zidafamor – Petroleum Training Institute
- Ojevwe Owhorode
- Ugo’ Okoli – H-PTP Energy Services Ltd.
- Abiodun Amoyedo – Petroleum Training Institute
Excellent job to the IADC PTI Student Chapter for helping bring this educational event to life!