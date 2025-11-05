Professionals & Students Gather in Dammam for the IADC Drilling Middle East Conference

The 2025 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference took place in Dammam, Saudi Arabia from 14-15 October. A total of 460 delegates from around the region gathered to discuss everything from technology advancements and AI to the energy expansion and mental health.

Opening and keynote presentations were delivered by:

Faisal N. Al- Nughaimish , Senior Vice President Drilling & Workover Operations, Saudi Aramco

Miguel Sanchez , Chief Executive Officer, SANAD

Mikael Gren , Chief Operating Officer, Arabian Drilling

Montasser Samy, Chief Operating Officer, ADES

IADC sponsored 24 students from 4 universities. The second annual IADC DrillTech Arena Contenst, held during the conference, gave students an opportunity to demonstrate their technical knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork across multiple drilling disciplines. A heartfelt thank you to the organizing team — Ahmed Abdelaal, Amir Shokry, and Hisham Zebian — for their exceptional efforts in making this year’s event a success.

Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who participated!

1st Place: Suez University

2nd Place: King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM)

3rd Place: Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA)

Best Player Award: Shahd Almarhbi (SADA Trainee)