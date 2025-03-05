Professionals & Students Gather for IADC’s 2025 HSE&T Conference

The 2025 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference & Exhibition took place 19-20 February at the Norris Conference Center in Houston, Texas. The event provided a forum to learn, exchange ideas, and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward.
The main focus of the event was on understanding and delivering optimal human and organizational HSE&T performance. Roddie Mackenzie, 2025 IADC Vice Chair, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer – Transocean, gave the IADC Vice Chairman’s Address. Travis Purvis, Senior VP of Global Operations – Nabors, delivered the keynote presentation, “What’s your Standard?”
IADC gladly sponsored 13 students to attend the conference. These students were from the IADC Student Chapters at Marietta College, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of North Dakota, and the University of Texas Permian Basin.
Drilling Contractor Interviews from the 2025 IADC HSE&T Conference
By establishing a baseline for how human factors can impact oil and gas operations, immersive simulation technology can help enhance the overall quality and effectiveness of safety training programs, said Josh Loveland, Learning and Development Manager – Energy at Maersk Training. By understanding the cognitive, physical and organizational factors influencing human performance, simulators can be tailored to address specific safety challenges, improving the situational awareness and decision-making skills of personnel. In this interview with DC from the IADC HSE&T Conference, Mr Loveland spoke about the specific challenges with human performance that simulators are uniquely qualified to address.
Adopting SIF classification methods can help industry develop effective safety controls
Understanding and managing the potential for serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) is critical for worker safety. In this interview with DC at the 2025 IADC HSE&T Conference, Erika Gwilt, VP and Executive Consultant at DEKRA North America, discussed the difference between scheduled and unscheduled SIFs, and how differentiating between the two can help organizations tailor their safety strategies to address challenges unique to their operations. Ms Gwilt also talked about hazards caused by the natural function of the human brain, and how understanding the mechanisms that lead to these hazards can help organizations prevent SIFs.