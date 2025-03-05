Professionals & Students Gather for IADC’s 2025 HSE&T Conference

The 2025 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference & Exhibition took place 19-20 February at the Norris Conference Center in Houston, Texas. The event provided a forum to learn, exchange ideas, and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward.

The main focus of the event was on understanding and delivering optimal human and organizational HSE&T performance. Roddie Mackenzie, 2025 IADC Vice Chair, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer – Transocean, gave the IADC Vice Chairman’s Address. Travis Purvis, Senior VP of Global Operations – Nabors, delivered the keynote presentation, “What’s your Standard?”

IADC gladly sponsored 13 students to attend the conference. These students were from the IADC Student Chapters at Marietta College, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of North Dakota, and the University of Texas Permian Basin.