Petroleum Training Institute Student Chapter Visits Geoplex Drillteq

On 18 July, the IADC Student Chapter at the Petroleum Training Institute visited Geoplex Drillteq in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. This visit was part of the Chapter’s ongoing efforts to give student Members practical exposure to field operations, equipment handling, and the daily realities of working in the oil and gas industry. The delegation consisted of student Members from different petroleum-related departments, all eager to connect classroom theory with real-world applications. The visit proved to be both insightful and inspiring.

The primary aim of this trip was to:

Learn directly from industry professionals.

Understand the application of drilling, perforation, cementing, and coiled tubing operations.

Observe field equipment up close and interact with experienced personnel.