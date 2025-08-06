Petroleum Training Institute Student Chapter Visits Geoplex Drillteq

On 18 July, the IADC Student Chapter at the Petroleum Training Institute visited Geoplex Drillteq in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. This visit was part of the Chapter’s ongoing efforts to give student Members practical exposure to field operations, equipment handling, and the daily realities of working in the oil and gas industry. The delegation consisted of student Members from different petroleum-related departments, all eager to connect classroom theory with real-world applications. The visit proved to be both insightful and inspiring.
The primary aim of this trip was to:
- Learn directly from industry professionals.
- Understand the application of drilling, perforation, cementing, and coiled tubing operations.
- Observe field equipment up close and interact with experienced personnel.
Upon arrival, the students were warmly received by the Geoplex team. They began with a full safety briefing, as everyone was kitted with personal protective equipment. The company’s emphasis on safety made a lasting impression on the attendees. The students were taken around the Geoplex Drillteq base and introduced to several specialized units. Some of the key areas they explored included drilling tools and bottom-hole assemblies, perforation and cementing units, coiled tubing systems, and maintenance and calibration workshops.
Several experts from the company gave short but highly informative talks. These sessions helped students better understand the technical challenges and the problem-solving mindset needed in field operations. Topics covered included:
- Directional drilling principles and real-world application
- Steps in planning and executing a cementing job
- Safety and precision in perforation
- How coiled tubing is used in interventions and cleanouts
The students also had the chance to observe how tools are maintained, redressed, and prepared for deployment. Seeing the equipment outside of textbooks or PowerPoint slides gave them a much deeper understanding of their real purpose and complexity. Overall, the feedback was extremely positive, and the students were overwhelmed with the in-depth knowledge and enriching experience. It has widened their perspective on the relevance of theoretical lectures to applications in the industry.