Permian Basin Luncheon to Explore AI Pipe Inspection

The IADC Permian Basin Chapter is hosting its first luncheon of the year on Wednesday 11 February 2026 at the Petroleum Club of Midland. Nick Brazil, President of Wildcat Digital Services, will present on the company’s next-generation AI Pipe Inspection technology and discuss how it’s being applied to tubular integrity, inspection workflows, data capture, and cost avoidance across drilling and completions operations.

This will be a great opportunity to connect with industry peers, learn about emerging technology, and support local engagement within the Permian. 

