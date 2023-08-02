Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle Chapter Involved in Midcontinent Energy Forum

The Industry Collective, which the IADC Oklahoma-Texas (OK-TX) Panhandle Chapter is part of, hosted this year’s Midcontinent Energy Forum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on 20 July. This forum is a one day, non-technical event open to all Oil & Gas industry professionals. The agenda included the following speakers, followed by a networking reception:
KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Doug Lawler – President & CEO, Continental Resources
INDUSTRY UPDATE: Austin Harbour – Managing Director, Piper Sandler
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Brook Simmons – President, The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma
UPSTREAM SERVICE INDUSTRY UPDATE PANEL:
- Kurt Shipley – COO, Novo Oil & Gas (Moderator)
- Gary Gore – President & CEO, Gore Nitrogen
- John Williams – Director, Sales & Marketing, Unit Drilling Company
- Don Crane – Product Line Director, Endurance Lift Solutions
The Industry Collective is comprised of oil & natural gas organizations in the MidCon region that have come together and created a space where groups across various disciplines in the oil & natural gas community can network and support each other. Organizations involved include:
- American Association of Drilling Engineers (AADE) Mid-Continent Chapter
- American Petroleum Institute (API) Oklahoma City Chapter
- Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC)
- International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle Chapter
- Mid-Continent Exploration & Production Safety (MCEPS) Network
- Natural Gas and Energy Association of Oklahoma (NGEAO)
- Oilfield Christian Fellowship (OCF) Oklahoma City Chapter
- Oklahoma City Association of Professional Landmen (OCAPL)
- Oklahoma City Geological Society (OCGS)
- Oklahoma City Pipeliners
- Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Oklahoma City Section
- Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers – Oklahoma
- The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma
- Young Professionals in Energy – Oklahoma City