Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle Chapter Involved in Midcontinent Energy Forum

The Industry Collective, which the IADC Oklahoma-Texas (OK-TX) Panhandle Chapter is part of, hosted this year’s Midcontinent Energy Forum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on 20 July. This forum is a one day, non-technical event open to all Oil & Gas industry professionals. The agenda included the following speakers, followed by a networking reception:

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Doug Lawler – President & CEO, Continental Resources

INDUSTRY UPDATE: Austin Harbour – Managing Director, Piper Sandler

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Brook Simmons – President, The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma

UPSTREAM SERVICE INDUSTRY UPDATE PANEL:

Kurt Shipley – COO, Novo Oil & Gas (Moderator)

Gary Gore – President & CEO, Gore Nitrogen

John Williams – Director, Sales & Marketing, Unit Drilling Company

Don Crane – Product Line Director, Endurance Lift Solutions

The Industry Collective is comprised of oil & natural gas organizations in the MidCon region that have come together and created a space where groups across various disciplines in the oil & natural gas community can network and support each other. Organizations involved include: