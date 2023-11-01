Now Available: ISP Summary of Occupational Incidents for 3rd Quarter 2023

IADC recently released its Q3 2023 ISP Summary Report of occupational incidents for drilling contractors operating worldwide. The information for this report is gathered from participants in IADC’s Incident Statistics Program (ISP). Safety data is compiled separately for both onshore and offshore operations within 9 geographic regions. Through Q3 2023, ISP participants recorded a total of 279,358,824 hours worked, along with the following information:
- Total Recordable Incidents = 793
- Total Lost Time Incidents = 214
- Total Fatalities = 9
More About the Incident Statistics Program
IADC’s Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate:
- To record data reflecting accident experience, which can be compared to other industries
- To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries
- To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance
This data is collected and published in ISP Quarterly Summary Reports, which include a year-to-date summary. ISP data is also published on an annual basis and is available on our website.
Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.
The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost time incident or illness. The ISP also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.