North Sea Chapter’s Golf Event & Awards Evening

The IADC North Sea Chapter recently hosted Members and their guests for the annual golf event and awards dinner. 

According to the Chapter: 

“Taking place over two days in Texas Scramble format, and culminating in a truly celebratory Awards evening, this was – as always – one of the highlights in our Chapter calendar when it comes to making new connections, reaffirming old relationships and spending quality time in each other’s company.”

Congratulations to the winning teams!

  • Overall winning team: Axess North Sea
  • Day 1 winning team: ATPI
    • Runners up: Intebloc 
    • Third place: Cable Solutions Worldwide
  • Day 2 winning team: HMH
    • Runners up: Modutec 
    • Third place: Odfjell Technology (Team 2) 

 

