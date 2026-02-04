North Sea Chapter Thanks Outgoing Vice Chair – Associate Members

Over the past three years, Paul Brown has contributed greatly to the success of the North Sea Chapter in his role as Vice Chair – Associate Members. He has lobbied politicians, raised the profile of the Chapter and, above all, has put his passion for our industry at the forefront of what he does.

As Paul came to the end of his three-year tenure as Vice Associate Chair at the close of 2025, he reflected on his experience and contributions to the Chapter…

What you love about the Chapter: “I’ve been a member since I joined the industry in 2016. What I love about the IADC are the opportunities to meet new people and work in partnership with other organisations in our industry.”

Highlight as Vice Chair – Associate Members: “There have been so many amazing moments during my tenure but, for me, the highlight was when we got a two-page essay published in The Times. The journalist came up to Aberdeen from London, and we had the opportunity to show her what this industry looks like for the people working within it. We also arranged to take her out to a rig, which brought the importance of the industry to life for her.”

Future of IADC North Sea Chapter: “Oil and gas is here to stay. There’s incredible talent in this industry, especially in Aberdeen. The IADC North Sea Chapter is supporting the entire supply chain, fighting for the same cause, and collaborating to become an even stronger voice. It is the one true voice that is solely focused on the drilling industry, representing a breadth of companies which permeate our industry. The supply chain is what makes our industry so special and the IADC will continue to fight for it.”

Stuart Clow, Regional Director, added: