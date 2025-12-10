North Sea Chapter Publishes Impactful Video Exploring How Rig Stacking Affects Communities

The IADC North Sea Chapter recently published a video created by Ian Smith of Reuzer.

Accompanying the video, the Chapter expressed:

It’s a fact that “no man is an island.”

Substitute “man” for “rig” and that statement loses none of its impact. The ramifications of a drastically-reduced UKCS drilling industry are felt way beyond the rig itself, as the animation below clearly illustrates.

IADC North Sea Chapter represents the drilling industry and its supply chain at all levels – and we feel keenly a duty to do all we can to mitigate these circumstances.

As always – and in particular in the wake of last week’s UK Budget announcements – we remain committed to supporting our members, advising on market trends, regulatory engagement, innovation, diversification and how they can contribute to a sustainable energy transition, with jobs and energy security at the very top of the agenda.

Contact us to find out more.