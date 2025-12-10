North Sea Chapter Members Odfjell Technology & Kishorn Port Ltd Win Industry Awards

Two Members of the IADC North Sea Chapter recently won noteworthy industry awards. Odfjell Technology is a Primary Member and Kishorn Port Ltd is an Associate Member of the Chapter.

Odfjell Technology UK Operations received the Offshore Well Intervention (OWI) Award for Best Example of HSE Innovation.

This recognition highlights the impact of two key initiatives developed to strengthen how the team works safely every day:

DROPS Champions – providing clearer guidance, improved training material and quarterly information packs to enhance DROPS awareness across operations.

Safety Rep Engagement– increasing involvement from Safety Representatives through an updated procedure, shared learning from incident investigations and an annual Safety Rep Day designed to build collaboration and communication.

From 2023 to 2024, the team achieved a 50% reduction in personal injury rate. These results, together with the initiatives above, demonstrate the safety-conscious approach that their people bring to every task.

Claire Mackie, QHSE Manager at Odfjell Technology, remarked:

“This award reflects our committed workforce. The improvements we have made are driven by those closest to the work, and this recognition reinforces the value of their dedication to working safely and continuously learning.”

Kishorn Port Ltd was recognized for an Outstanding Contribution to Circular Economy at the 2025 OEUK Awards.

Alasdair Ferguson, Managing Director with Kishorn Port Ltd, commented:

“It is great recognition being a finalist, at such prestigious awards, in front of approximately 600 guests and we are all delighted. Steve Welham, Head of Safety & Compliance received the award on behalf of all the KPL team.”

Congratulations to the teams at Odfjell Technology UK Operations and Kishorn Port Ltd on these achievements!