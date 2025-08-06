Negotiated Room Rates Available for IADC’s 2025 Annual General Meeting Before 22 August!

IADC’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held from 23-24 September at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida. The negotiated room rate will be available until 22 August 2025.

AGM is recognized as the keynote conference for the drilling industry and provides ideal networking opportunities for participants. It features prominent speakers from industry and government. Joining us on this year’s program as a Featured Speaker is Scott Tinker, CEO of Tinker Energy Associates. Dr. Scott W. Tinker is a global energy explorer and educator bringing industry, government, academia, and nongovernmental organizations together to address major societal challenges in energy, the environment, and the economy.

For more information on registration, accommodations, or the full program, visit our website here.

