MONTHLY ENERGY WATCH: August 2026

Monthly Energy Watch is IADC’s advocacy update from Capitol Hill. Each month, IADC’s Vice President of Policy, Joe Lillis, shares the key topics he’s monitoring to help keep you informed.

Joe serves as YOUR representative in Washington, DC. Contact him directly anytime with questions or for more information at Joe.Lillis@IADC.org or (202) 256-2656.

Here’s what Joe is hearing on the Hill for August 2026!

1) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on the rise

US LNG exports have grown into a $44 billion-a-year industry over the past decade, according to a new S&P Global report. Exports are projected to roughly double over the next five years, keeping the US as the world’s top LNG exporter and making LNG the second-largest US export industry, behind only oil and gas extraction. The growth is fueled by a wave of new export approvals and rising overseas demand, with total investment in LNG infrastructure expected to top $1 trillion through 2040.

2) Wind and solar surpassed coal and nuclear in early 2026

In the first half of 2026, wind and solar together generated more US electricity than coal and nuclear combined, according to federal energy data. Wind and solar accounted for 20% of the country’s power mix, up from 18.6% a year earlier, while coal generation fell 10% and natural gas held steady. The gains were driven mainly by a boom in new solar projects, along with two major wind farms coming online: New Mexico’s SunZia, the largest renewable project ever built in the US, and Massachusetts’ Vineyard Wind. Part of the increase reflects projects begun under the Biden administration that are now coming online.

3) New Mexico tightens rules on abandoned oil wells

The New Mexico Oil Conservation Commission (OCC) voted to raise the financial guarantees oil and gas companies must post for their wells, aiming to prevent taxpayers from footing the bill when wells are abandoned. The rule also makes it harder for companies to offload aging wells and pushes owners of low-producing wells to plug them or show they still serve a purpose. Industry groups warn the change will add costs, especially as other state and federal bonding rules are shifting in different directions. Roughly 4,400 wells in the state are considered at risk of abandonment, with cleanup costs that could reach $1.6 million.

4) Utilities seek $18 billion in rate hikes so far this year

Electric and gas utilities have requested $18.6 billion in rate increases from state regulators so far this year, according to a new report, adding to concerns about rising energy costs for households and businesses. Texas utility Oncor filed the largest single request, $1.2 billion, tied to a plan for meeting growing power demand from the oil and gas industry and data centers. US electricity prices have climbed nearly 6% over the past year, well above overall inflation, and affordability is becoming a bigger political issue ahead of the midterms.

5) Trump expands pledge to shield households from data center costs

Nearly 200 stakeholders—including governors, data center developers, and utility companies—have signed a White House pledge meant to keep data center energy costs off household bills. Under the pledge, launched in March, companies commit to building or buying their own power and covering the cost of any infrastructure upgrades needed. The move comes amid growing public pushback: a recent poll found 7 in 10 Americans oppose new data centers in their area, with 48% strongly opposed. Data centers could account for 20% of US electricity use by 2035, up from about 5.9% today.