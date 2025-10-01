Members Gather in Doha for Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Meeting

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) recently hosted its Q3 Chapter meeting in Doha, Qatar. The Chapter expressed, “Despite the challenges in the days leading up to the event, we are proud to share that we welcomed an unexpectedly high turnout of 96 attendees, a true testament to the strength and commitment of our chapter.”

The following speakers shared their expertise and inspired valuable discussions:

Steven Harris , Managing Director, Integrity HSE

Ravi Mishra , Regional Director, Axess Group

Fernando Ortiz, VP – Middle East & India, Esgian

Congratulations to the winners of IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition 2025 vouchers:

Scott Michie – NOV

Charles Amaechi – Shelf Drilling

Fernando Ortiz – Esgian

Andrew Stratton – IRE

Thank you to everyone who attended and presented, and special thanks to the event sponsor, Axess Group, and coffee sponsor, Conntrak Catering Services, for their generous support.