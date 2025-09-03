DRILLBITS
Members Convene in Mumbai for the IADC South Central Asia Chapter 40th Technology Meet

Topics

On Friday 8 August, the IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC) hosted its 40th Technology Meet at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, India. Attendees explored the latest advancements and innovations in drilling technology, sparking engaging discussions and meaningful connections.

The IADC SCAC Young Professionals Sub-committee gladly hosted 15 students from the IADC MIT Student Chapter, IADC PDEU Student Chapter, and IADC IIT(ISM) Student Chapter. Students had the opportunity to interact directly with industry leaders, reconnect with alumni, and exchange ideas with fellow student chapters.

Events like this foster industry-wide partnership and bring the next generation into the fold. Thank you to everyone who participated!

