Mark Your Calendar for the First-Ever IADC Appalachian Basin Technical Forum

Experience a dynamic, insight-packed day at the IADC Appalachian Basin Technical Forum, a premier event designed to advance how the industry approaches well construction in the Appalachian Basin. This event will bring together field personnel, innovators, and operational leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies, proven practices, and performance-driven strategies that elevate both safety and efficiency. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives, practical takeaways, and meaningful connections that strengthen real-world drilling performance. If you’re committed to drilling smarter, safer, high-performing wells, this is the event that will move your team forward.
Date: 22 October 2026
Location: Canonsburg, Pennsylvania
IADC is currently accepting abstracts for this event. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed topic must be submitted to IADC no later than 12 June 2026. The below list includes general subject themes envisioned for the conference, although abstracts exploring other topics may also be considered.
Topics to include:
- Drilling the longest laterals safely and consistently
- Removing people from the redzone: automation as a safety requirement
- Delivering repeatable drilling performance: from automation to autonomy
- Pad efficiency and cycle time discipline in a capital constrained basin
- Contractor accountability: Safety, ESG and community expectations in the region
- MPD equipment adoption
- Impactful new basin technologies