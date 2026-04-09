Mark Your Calendar for the First-Ever IADC Appalachian Basin Technical Forum

Experience a dynamic, insight-packed day at the IADC Appalachian Basin Technical Forum, a premier event designed to advance how the industry approaches well construction in the Appalachian Basin. This event will bring together field personnel, innovators, and operational leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies, proven practices, and performance-driven strategies that elevate both safety and efficiency. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives, practical takeaways, and meaningful connections that strengthen real-world drilling performance. If you’re committed to drilling smarter, safer, high-performing wells, this is the event that will move your team forward.