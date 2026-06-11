Latin America Chapter Volunteers with redM

The IADC Latin America Chapter recently participated in a redM Action Speaks event, hosted at the IADC office in Houston. Members of the LATAM Chapter and IADC team gathered to make a difference in the community.

The redM Action Speaks campaign creates opportunities for companies, communities, and individuals to come together in visible support of ending human trafficking. During this volunteer day, participants packed over 200 hygiene bags with items requested by survivor organizations.

Special thanks to all of our Members and team that volunteered, and to the LATAM Chapter sponsors and supporters: Transocean, The REACH Group, Sophia Oilfield Supply Services, and Soraya & Carvalho Consulting.