Industry Coalition Discusses Permitting Reform with Members of Congress

IADC’s VP of Policy Joe Lillis recently joined a powerful coalition representing 80%+ of US oil & gas production to meet with Congress on critical permitting reform.

Reforming the nation’s outdated permitting system is key to the success of the American economy. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) has become much more complicated than originally intended, creating unnecessary delays for essential energy projects and infrastructure. Since the passage of NEPA, the scope of its requirements and applications have grown considerably and place a heavy burden on America’s oil and natural gas explorers and producers. Modernizing NEPA will help reduce needless delays that hinder American oil and natural gas projects and desperately needed infrastructure initiatives across the nation.

IADC will continue representing the best interests of drilling contractors and having important conversations with key legislators.