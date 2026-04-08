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IIT(ISM) Student Chapter Takes Field Visit Supported by Team Seros

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The IADC IIT(ISM) Student Chapter successfully organized an industrial visit to an ONGC CBM well near Jharia, Dhanbad on 27 February 2026.

Six final-year M.Tech Petroleum Engineering students received field exposure to hydraulic fracturing and coiled tubing operations in coal seams executed by Seros Energy Private Limited. The experience proved highly insightful and practical.

During the visit, the students:

  • Observed a live hydrofrac job from the monitoring van and learned about key surface equipment along with real-time parameter monitoring.
  • Watched the complete sand-jet perforation process using the coiled tubing unit, including tool setup, abrasive jetting, circulation, and injectivity testing.
  • Held detailed discussions on CTU components, differences between conventional and unconventional fracturing, and common operational challenges.
Thank you to the members of the IADC South Central Asia Chapter and the Seros Energy Team for making this experience possible. This visit provided direct, practical exposure to CBM well stimulation, firmly linking classroom theory to field operations and equipping students with valuable insights for their future careers.
IADC IIT(ISM) STUDENT CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

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