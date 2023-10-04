IADC’s Inaugural DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition in TWO WEEKS!

IADC is hosting the inaugural DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition to generate awareness and raise funds for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC helps maximize the impact of IADC’s advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with IADC and Members’ policy goals.

The DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will be held on Friday, 20 October 2023.

Location:

Renaissance Shooting Club (RSC)

22633 FM 1744

Todd Mission, TX 77363

Info:

4-person teams

6 shooting stages

AM Flight check-in & breakfast at 6:45 a.m.

AM Flight starts at 8 a.m.

PM Flight check-in & lunch for all participants at 11:30 a.m.

PM Flight starts at 1:00 p.m.

Cost:

$1,000 per 4-person team

$250 per individual

In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be allocated to Camp Hope, a Houston-based interim housing facility operated by the PTSD Foundation of America. The mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to Combat Veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related Post Traumatic Stress.

Mike Garvin, IADC Division VP North America Onshore, discusses the importance of this upcoming event: