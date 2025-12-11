IADC’s Accreditation Team Volunteers at Kids’ Meals on Wheels

IADC’s Accreditation (ACD) team recently gave back to the Houston community by volunteering at Kids’ Meals on Wheels. The team made around 2,300 sandwiches that will go into bag lunches for children facing food insecurity. This amount of sandwiches is enough to feed children in 12 different zip codes around the Houston area.

Brooke Polk, IADC VP – Accreditation Operations, shared,