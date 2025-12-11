IADC’s Accreditation Team Volunteers at Kids’ Meals on Wheels

IADC’s Accreditation (ACD) team recently gave back to the Houston community by volunteering at Kids’ Meals on Wheels. The team made around 2,300 sandwiches that will go into bag lunches for children facing food insecurity. This amount of sandwiches is enough to feed children in 12 different zip codes around the Houston area.
Brooke Polk, IADC VP – Accreditation Operations, shared,
“For the past four years, ACD has selected a Houston community service initiative as a way to give back. This year, we are proud to support Kid’s Meals on Wheels. The children in our community represent not only our future, but the future leaders of our industry. Helping close the food-insecurity gap gives them greater opportunity to thrive, and that investment is truly invaluable. We are grateful to contribute to this mission and to demonstrate that our industry is committed to making a meaningful impact in our communities.”