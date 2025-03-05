IADC’s 2025 Student Chapter Scholarship Program Is Accepting Applications!

The IADC 2025 Student Chapter Scholarship Program is accepting applications 4 March – 4 April 2025.

IADC will award up to 20 scholarships of $5,000 each to qualified students who are current members in good standing of an IADC Student Chapter. All grade levels will be accepted. Scholarships will be paid out in September 2025.

Application Checklist:

Transcript

GPA requirement – 3.0

2 letters of recommendation

One-page personal essay

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been providing students with opportunities to supplement academic education with first-hand experiences and unparalleled networking opportunities within the industry. These scholarships are part of the Association’s ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of professionals.

If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact the IADC Student Chapter Scholarship Program at scholarships@iadc.org.

IADC’s Student Chapter Scholarship Program selection process and distribution of funds will be at the sole discretion of IADC Management.