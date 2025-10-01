IADC VP Hisham Zebian to Speak at Australasia Young Professionals Technical Talk

The IADC Australasia Young Professionals Sub-committee is hosting its next “Monthly Technical Talk” on 24 October via Microsoft Teams. For this session, IADC VP – Eastern Hemisphere Hisham Zebian will be speaking on the topic “My Journey So Far – Shaping and Supporting Our Industry.”

With 17+ years in the energy sector, Hisham has held leadership roles across the Middle East, Africa, Caspian, East Asia, and Australia. He began his career at Petrofac, later joined NOV in Dubai, and since 2017 has been with IADC, where he now serves as Vice President – Eastern Hemisphere.

This session is a great opportunity for young professionals to engage with an industry leader and gain valuable insights into the future of our industry.

For any queries, email iadcaustralasiayp.sc@gmail.com.