IADC UT Permian Basin Student Chapter Discusses Authorization for Expenditure at Lunch & Learn

IADC Student Chapter Liaison Scott Gordon recently visited the IADC UT Permian Basin Student Chapter for another informative Lunch & Learn.

During the session, Scott discussed Authorization for Expenditure (AFE) and the important role this process plays in the financial planning and execution of drilling operations. Attendees learned about everything that goes into creating AFEs, from cost estimation and budgeting to tracking drilling expenses and managing approvals throughout a project.

Empowering students with experiences and opportunities outside of their regular studies is a key mission of IADC Student Chapters. Thank you to everyone who showed up to learn, and to Scott for sharing his knowledge with the group!