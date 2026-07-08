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Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Tours Associate Member American Block’s Manufacturing Facility

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Thad Dunham, IADC VP of Government & Industry Affairs – Onshore, recently had the opportunity to tour the manufacturing facility of American Block, an IADC Associate Member. On-site visits are an important part of maintaining strong connections and keeping a finger on the pulse of what matters most to our Members. 

Founded in 1979, American Block is widely recognized for it’s oilfield blocks and sheaves, but the company does alot more. One example is the massive WW2 era horizontal boring machine pictured below, which highlights the scale and manufacturing capabilities behind their operations.

Thad thanked Robert Dugal and Grant Anderson for the hospitality, stating:

“It’s great to see firsthand the innovation and craftsmanship that keep our industry running and moving forward!” 

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