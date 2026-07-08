Registration for 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition Now Open

IADC’s 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 16 October 2026 .

Registration is currently open and sponsorships are available. You don’t want to miss out on a day of fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope. Come take part in marksmanship with a mission!

16 October 2026

6:00am – 4:00pm

Renaissance Shooting Club – Todd Mission, Texas

Event Details:

4-person teams

1 combined flight, 6 shooting stages

Breakfast & lunch provided

An optional practice session and gear check will be offered on 18 September from 1-5pm, Renaissance Shooting Club.

Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions.