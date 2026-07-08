World Drilling 2026 Convenes in Estoril, Portugal

It was a pleasure to have so many friends and colleagues join us for the 2026 IADC World Drilling Conference & Exhibition in Estoril, Portugal. This year’s event took place from 16-17 June at the Estoril Congress Center.

The opening presentation was given by 2026 IADC Chairman Roddie Mackenzie, who passionately discussed advocating for our industry and sharing our story with the world. Keynote presentations were given by Ivan Tan with Shell International and John Bell with H&P. Thought-provoking presentations and panels covering topics such as AI at the drill floor, innovative contracting models, and the future of offshore automation reminded us exactly why this community continues to push our industry forward.

IADC gladly sponsored 27 students from the following universities to attend and participate in the conference:

Indian Institute of Technology

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

MIT World Peace University

Pandit Deendayal Energy University

Suez University

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS

University of Boumerdes

Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this conference to life, including the attendees, presenters, sponsors, exhibitors, planning committee, and IADC team!