DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Members Gather in Lagos for IADC Nigeria Chapter’s 2026 HSE Awards & Technical Session

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Members recently gathered in Lagos for the 2026 IADC Nigeria Chapter HSE Awards & Technical Session to tackle one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: developing a competent workforce amid rising drilling activity in Nigeria.

Chapter Chairperson Mrs. Funmi Babatunde welcomed attendees, highlighting increased crude production targets, rising rig activity, and expanding opportunities.

Two technical presentations addressed competency assurance and workforce readiness:

  • Mr. Abiodun Akala, Vice Chairman, discussed the growing shortage of competent drilling personnel, an aging workforce, and the need for structured development programs.
  • Engineer Jude Atebe stressed that competency goes beyond training certificates—requiring practical experience, technical capability, decision-making under pressure, and continuous learning.

Members were recognized for safety excellence and participation in the IADC Incident Statistics Program. Congratulations to Shelf Drilling Nigeria Limited for emerging as the overall winner!

IADC NIGERIA CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

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