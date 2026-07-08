IADC Young Professionals Lineup: AI Workshop, Bowling Social & YP Summit

The IADC Young Professionals Committee has an exciting lineup of Young Professionals events over the next few months, mixing skill-building, professional development and opportunities to connect outside of the office:

AI Literacy & Prompt Engineering Workshop

Thursday 23 July (8:00 – 10:30am)

Dive into AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, and practical strategies for getting the most out of tools like ChatGPT. This is a free event, but registration is required.

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Summer Bowling Social

Thursday 13 August 13 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

Trade the field or conference room for the lanes. Bring a teammate (or make a new one) for an evening of bowling, snacks, and casual networking with fellow YPs across the industry. This is a free event, but there are a limited number of spots available and registration is required.

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Young Professionals Summit

Thursday 24 September (8:00am – 4:00pm)

A full day of panels, peer connections, and career development designed specifically for the next generation of drilling industry leaders. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills, expand your network, or just enjoy some time away from the desk with peers who get it, there’s something here for you.

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Looking forward to seeing you there!