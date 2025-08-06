DRILLBITS
IADC Technical Publications Committee To Host Annual Meeting

IADC Technical Publications Annual Meeting
9-10 October, 8:30 am- 4:00 pm CST

Members of the IADC Technical Publications Committee:

The next Technical Publications Committee Annual Meeting will take place at The San Luis Resort, 5222 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551 on 9-10 October 2025, from 8:30 am-4:00 pm CST. A virtual option will be available to those unable to attend in person.

Click here to register for this event. All attendees are required to register via IADC’s website. If you have not already done so, please create an online account. This account will be used to register for conferences, purchase technical publications from the IADC bookstore, and register for committee meetings.

Book your hotel now through 10 September to lock in the $219 rate + taxes + fees at The San Luis Resort.

If you are experiencing any technical difficulties registering for this event, please contact committee.support@iadc.org

For questions regarding the IADC Technical Publications Committee, please contact Bill Krull, bill.krull@iadc.org

