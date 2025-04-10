DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Team Members Celebrate Combined Total of 190 Years of Service!

Topics

We’re proud to celebrate the long-term commitment of our talented team members who make our work possible. We deeply appreciate everything these devoted team members bring to IADC with their 190 combined years of service!!

  • Jason McFarland – 30 years  
  • Leesa Teel – 30 years  
  • Dean Gant – 20 years  
  • Linda Hsieh – 20 years
  • Brian Parks – 20 years 
  • Lori Gagula – 15 years
  • Jim Rocco – 10 years
  • Veronica Spencer – 10 years  
  • Sonia Martin – 10 years 
  • Kristin Ward – 10 years 
  • John Tran – 10 years
  • Stephen Whitfield – 5 years

The passion and dedication of our Association team continuously drives value for our Members year after year. Cheers to many more years of advancing the drilling industry together!

Related posts

10 April 2025

Open Calls for Conference Abstracts – April 2025

Read more
10 April 2025

University of Boumerdes Student Chapter Organizes a Successful “IADC Energy Forum”

Read more
10 April 2025

IADC MIT Student Chapter Wins “Inter Student Chapter Sports Championship”

Read more